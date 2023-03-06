Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘Getting there quicker is going to save lives’: Surfside Beach Fire Department becomes certified for advanced life support

By Julia Richardson
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Surfside Fire Department is now an advanced life support agency with the same capabilities as an EMS crew.

This is an initiative that Surfside Fire Chief Rob Clemons has wanted to accomplish since he took the position.

“It’s going to be a game changer for us,” said Clemons.

Although the department can’t transfer a patient to a medical facility, members can now administer IVs, EKGs and certain medicines they weren’t able to before.

“Whether you’re a citizen in town, or whether you’re on the beach enjoying our beaches, you will have a team ready to respond,” said Deputy Chief Larry Carter.

Fire Captain Chauncey Kelley said the team is often able to get to the scene before a traditional EMS crew. The fast response time is needed, especially as he said a paramedic shortage has spread nationwide.

“With them being busy, with other transport units being tied up or coming from a ways away possibly, this gives us the opportunity to provide life-saving care,” he said.

Members of the department tell WMBF News the ALS equipment costs about $30,000 and the town funded it. Chief Clemons said city officials were immediately on board, knowing the benefits of the designation.

“To have their support, to put it as a budget initiative, and then for them to fund it is significant because they realize that time is how we’re going to save people,” said Clemons. “Getting there quicker is going to save lives.”

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Olivia Powell, 19, of New York, Michael Benedict, Anthony Heim, 29, of Lexington, S.C.
3 in custody after string of armed robberies in Carolina Forest area
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
Crews and volunteers have been searching for Tyler Doyle along the Carolina coast. He was last...
‘I don’t see him anymore’: 911 calls released in Tyler Doyle’s disappearance
The FBI Columbia field office is investigating a suspicious death that happened aboard a cruise...
FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of Carnival cruise passenger
Soon when you’re driving down North Kings Highway, the outside of First Presbyterian Church...
Historic Grand Strand church to become 1920s themed bar and entertainment venue

Latest News

.
Historic Grand Strand church to become 1920s themed bar and entertainment venue
.
Myrtle Beach Police Department prepares for busy summer season with bike officer classes
.
Surfside Beach Fire Department certified for life-saving capabilities
LaTavia Washington McGee is one of four Americans who were kidnapped after crossing into Mexico...
1 of 4 people kidnapped in Mexico is Myrtle Beach resident, family spokesperson says
Buster Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son, is claiming someone has been following him...
Buster Murdaugh files report following stalking incidents, officials say