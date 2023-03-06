Florence police: Vehicle, victims shot at; woman charged with attempted murder

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence woman faces an attempted murder charge after a vehicle and two people were shot at on Sunday.

Officers with the Florence Police Department were called to an apartment in the 1300 block of Valparaiso Dr. for a shooting around 1:30 a.m.

According to the report, officers found Monica Faust, 32, of Florence, in the apartment’s parking lot, armed with a pistol. She was taken into custody.

The report states officers learned that Faust arrived at the apartment complex and began arguing with one of the victims in another vehicle.

Faust allegedly shot at a second victim, who was walking away from the victim’s truck during the argument, according to the report.

Faust was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

She was taken to the Florence County Detention Center and is scheduled for a bond hearing at 12:30 pm on Monday.

