FIRST ALERT: Warm start to the week, cooler temperatures arrive soon

Enjoy the warmth while you can.
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:50 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Good morning & happy Monday! I hope you found the time to capitalize off the beautiful weekend forecast. If not, there’s still plenty of nice weather to start the week before those changes arrive.

TODAY

East winds will slowly begin to transition back out of the south today, allowing those temperatures to warm up by this afternoon. A few of you may need the light jacket this morning with readings in the 40s to start the day. Thankfully, we’re under mostly sunny skies with highs climbing into the upper 60s to lower 70s on the beaches. Inland locations make a run for the mid-upper 70s today with clear skies.

Highs will climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s for the beaches. Inland locations climb into...
TOMORROW

The warmth will max out on Tuesday with the warmest day of the week. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s and only climb quickly throughout the day. We’ll see the temperatures reach the upper 70s to lower 80s by the afternoon, providing for another perfect afternoon to take advantage of the forecast. As we head into Tuesday night, a dry cold front will push through the region. This will bring a change to our temperatures and forecast for the extended period.

Highs will climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s.
COOLER WEATHER

That cold front will move through and the cooler temperatures will usher in quickly. Northwest winds will usher in temperatures into the lower 40s for Wednesday morning. The jackets and extra layers will be needed for those kids as they head to the bus stop. Highs on Wednesday will reach the upper 50s to lower 60s. Still not bad, but it is cooler than normal for this time of year.

A cold front will bring in cooler temperatures for the middle and end of the week.
Highs will remain in the upper 50s to lower 60s through the end of the work week, even with our next system coming in Friday.

NEXT RAIN CHANCE

A second low pressure system for this week will move into the Carolinas, this time with a bit more moisture and the return of rain chances. Clouds will build in and rain chances move into the region for the second half of the day Friday. Right now, the best chance for rain looks to be Friday night and into EARLY Saturday morning. Highs on Friday will remain cool with temperatures in the upper 50s and rain mainly overnight.

Rain chances increase as we head into Friday afternoon and evening. This system will bring...
As we head into the weekend, the rain exits the area by Saturday morning and Saturday actually looks to be warm with temperatures in the mid 60s. Highs fall into the upper 50s for Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

