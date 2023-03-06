Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Crews battle fire at Myrtle Beach dueling piano bar

Myrtle Beach FD battles fire
Myrtle Beach FD battles fire(Myrtle Beach Fire Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach firefighters battled a fire at a restaurant and dueling piano bar Monday morning.

Myrtle Beach Fire Department crews were dispatched to Nola’z on 9th Ave. just after 5:45 a.m.

MBFD said upon arrival crews found smoke and fire and quickly worked to get the fire out. No injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

