MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach firefighters battled a fire at a restaurant and dueling piano bar Monday morning.

Myrtle Beach Fire Department crews were dispatched to Nola’z on 9th Ave. just after 5:45 a.m.

Crews battle fire at Myrtle Beach dueling piano bar (Myrtle Beach Fire Department)

MBFD said upon arrival crews found smoke and fire and quickly worked to get the fire out. No injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation.

