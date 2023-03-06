Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Celebrating Women’s History Month with Design the Sign

By TJ Ross
Published: Mar. 6, 2023
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re celebrating Women’s History Month throughout the month of March by highlight women businesses across the Grand Strand.

Design The Sign is a women owned and operated business in Myrtle Beach.

They specialize in high quality products, such as signs, banners, stickers, vinyl lettering, window graphics, car magnets, business cards, post cards, posters, canvas printing, license plates, and more.

They print on high quality cast vinyl, 13oz banner material, offer any size coroplast signs, aluminum signs, and more.

You can learn more about the services here!

Latest News

