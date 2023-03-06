Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Buster Murdaugh files report following stalking incidents, officials say

Buster Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son, is claiming someone has been following him and taking invasive pictures following his father’s trial.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Buster Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son, is claiming someone has been following him and taking invasive pictures following his father’s trial.

A report filed with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office states Murdaugh contacted deputies on Sunday, saying he has been followed by someone who is taking pictures of him and his girlfriend, Brooklynn White.

Murdaugh told deputies he saw pictures of himself inside his home in a New York Post article, according to the deputy report. He reviewed video from a Ring doorbell camera that showed a “suspicious” grey Dodge Challenger parked outside his home, the report states.

The sheriff’s office told Murdaugh they would add extra patrol to the residence and encouraged him to contact the office if anything else happened, the report states.

Not long after the report was filed, White contacted the sheriff’s office saying she and Murdaugh were being followed by “the media” in a grey SUV on Spanish Wells Road in Hilton Head.

The report states a corporal who was patrolling the area spotted the SUV and conducted a traffic stop after it was seen speeding and making improper lane changes. During the traffic stop, the corporal witnessed an item resembling a camera bag in the passenger seat, according to the report.

The driver was given a warning and let go, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Olivia Powell, 19, of New York, Michael Benedict, Anthony Heim, 29, of Lexington, S.C.
3 in custody after string of armed robberies in Carolina Forest area
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
Crews and volunteers have been searching for Tyler Doyle along the Carolina coast. He was last...
‘I don’t see him anymore’: 911 calls released in Tyler Doyle’s disappearance
The FBI Columbia field office is investigating a suspicious death that happened aboard a cruise...
FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of Carnival cruise passenger
Soon when you’re driving down North Kings Highway, the outside of First Presbyterian Church...
Historic Grand Strand church to become 1920s themed bar and entertainment venue

Latest News

.
Historic Grand Strand church to become 1920s themed bar and entertainment venue
.
Myrtle Beach Police Department prepares for busy summer season with bike officer classes
.
Surfside Beach Fire Department certified for life-saving capabilities
LaTavia Washington McGee is one of four Americans who were kidnapped after crossing into Mexico...
1 of 4 people kidnapped in Mexico is Myrtle Beach resident, family spokesperson says