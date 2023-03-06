3 in custody after string of armed robberies in Carolina Forest area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three suspects are in custody after Horry County police say they conducted a string of armed robberies early Friday morning.

Around 5:15 a.m., officers were called to the intersection of Gardner Lacy Road and Clear Pond Blvd. for a reported armed robbery.

According to the report, the victim said he was on his daily walk when a dark gray SUV pulled up to him and robbed him at gunpoint.

Just before 6 a.m., officers received a second armed robbery report on Saddlewood Circle, near Clear Pond Blvd.

The victim told the officers he was riding his bicycle near the bridge on Clear Pond Blvd. between Country Pine Dr. and Reed Brook Dr. when a light blue SUV pulled up onto the curb in front of him. according to the report.

The report states, the driver got out, ran around the SUV, pulled out a gun, put the gun in the victim’s face, and demanded his phone and money. The victim said the driver then fired his gun into the ground before fleeing northbound, towards an apartment complex.

The victim told HCPD that the driver was a short, white man with a beard, and said there may have been another white man inside the SUV.

A short time later, an officer located the suspect vehicle on Middle Ridge Road in Conway. Three people were inside the vehicle along with a black bag with sunflower designs that held multiple cell phones and several BB guns.

The report states that an officer used their cell phone to dial one of the victims’ stolen phones and one of the cell phones in the suspect’s vehicle began ringing.

All three people in the vehicle were arrested and booked into the Horry County Detention Center.

Olivia Powell, 19, of New York, Anthony Heim, 29, of Lexington, S.C., and Michael Benedict, 45, of New York were each charged with armed robbery and robbery with a deadly weapon.

The report states that Powell, Heim and Benedict conspired to take the victim’s belongings using what the victim reasonably believed was a deadly weapon.

All three were issued $10,000 bonds. All three remain in custody.

