1-year-old drowns in bathtub, Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office, SLED investigating

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Marion County sheriff says a 1-year-old died after being found underwater in a bathtub in mid-February.

First responders were called to 1730 Penderboro around 3:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 in reference to a 1-year-old in cardiac arrest.

According to the report, when the crew arrived at the home they learned the child had been found underwater in the bathtub.

The 1-year-old was rushed to a hospital; however, the child died on Feb. 21.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the drowning death in conjunction with the State Law Enforcement Division Special Victims Unit- Child Fatality Unit. An autopsy was conducted and the investigation is ongoing.

The Sheriff’s Office said all remaining children in the home were placed with a relative.

