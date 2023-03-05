Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

South Carolina faces Tennessee in SEC Tournament Championship game

South Carolina faces Tennessee in the SEC Tournament Championship game.
South Carolina faces Tennessee in the SEC Tournament Championship game.(South Carolina Women's basketball)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - No. 1 ranked South Carolina faces No. 3 ranked University of Tennessee in the SEC Championship game. The Gamecocks are attempting to win their seventh SEC Tournament Championship title.

Game information

Who: No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (31-0) vs. Tennessee Lady Volunteers (23-10)

Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena (15,951) in Greenville, S.C.

When: 3 p.m. Sunday

TV: ESPN

Stream: via ESPN app/ESPN.com

South Carolina has won six titles since 2015 and has appeared in eight of the last nine SEC Tournament Championships.

South Carolina defeated Ole Miss for their chance at the championship while Tennessee beat LSU to earn their spot in the game.

The Lady Volunteers lead the overall series against South Carolina, however, the Volunteers hold a 12-10 lead since the start of the Dawn Staley era. The Gamecocks have won six of the last seven matchups and nine of the last 13.

The two teams are tied 3-3 all-time in SEC Tournament meetings with the Gamecocks winning the last three.

In the contest the Gamecocks and Lady Volunteers played 10 days ago, South Carolina defeated Tennessee 73-60 and captured their seventh SEC Regular-Season Championship.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family was shot in murder-suicide minutes before being evicted from foreclosed home, sheriff says
FULL LIST: City announces road closures for Myrtle Beach Marathon
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
1 shot in Forestbrook area shopping mall; suspect wanted, Horry County police say
Police: 1 shot, body found in Forestbrook area

Latest News

Hunter Tyson scored 16 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Clemson cruised to an 87-64 victory...
Clemson secures top-4 finish in ACC, beats Notre Dame 87-64
South Carolina's Laeticia Amihere, at left and Zia Cooke (1) go for a loose ball with...
No. 1 South Carolina women rout Mississippi, reach SEC final
South Carolina ended their regular season in a game against Georgia.
Gamecocks end the regular season with win against Georgia
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) shoots next to Auburn center Oyindamola Akinbolawa...
Boston Leads Six Gamecocks with SEC Awards