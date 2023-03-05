Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

South Carolina dominates Tennessee winning SEC Tournament championship game

South Carolina faced Tennessee in the SEC Tournament Championship game.
South Carolina faced Tennessee in the SEC Tournament Championship game.(South Carolina Women's basketball)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Women’s basketball team beat the University of Tennessee in the SEC Tournament Championship game 74-58. The Gamecocks have a school record of 38 straight wins.

South Carolina seniors, Aliyah Boston, Zia Cooke, and Brea Beal combined for 30 points and 6 rebounds in the first two quarters. SEC Player of the Year, Boston, started the game perfect from the field, shooting five and making five shots from the floor.

Gamecocks forward Laeticia Amihere was the x-factor for the team. Despite having only 4 points in the first two periods, it was her versatile game that gave South Carolina momentum throughout the half.

The second quarter of the game was a battle of runs. Both Tennessee and South Carolina had scoring runs and droughts, with the Gamecocks leading 37-31 at the end of the half.

Volunteers forward Rickea Jackson started off the third quarter on fire with two back-to-back shots, making a layup and hitting a three-pointer. However, it was the scoring of the Gamecocks led by Cooke that kept Tenessee at bay.

After a 7-0 run by the Gamecocks, South Carolina extended their lead by 15 points, the quarter ended with a 55-42 score.

In the last period of regulation, South Carolina leaned on what has worked for them all year, defense and rebounding to continue to dominate Tennessee.

Cooke had herself a game with 24 points, 1 assist, and 5 rebounds while Boston had 18 points and 7 rebounds.

With the win, South Carolina is automatically entered into the NCAA Division 1 basketball tournament. In their quest to become back-to-back national champions, the Gamecocks now have the opportunity to go an entire collegiate season undefeated.

It is win or go home from here on out for South Carolina.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family was shot in murder-suicide minutes before being evicted from foreclosed home, sheriff says
FULL LIST: City announces road closures for Myrtle Beach Marathon
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Several elected officials in South Carolina will receive major pay raises next year, including...
Proposed SC bill could make abortion a death penalty eligible offense

Latest News

South Carolina faces Tennessee in the SEC Tournament Championship game.
South Carolina faces Tennessee in SEC Tournament Championship game
Hunter Tyson scored 16 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Clemson cruised to an 87-64 victory...
Clemson secures top-4 finish in ACC, beats Notre Dame 87-64
South Carolina's Laeticia Amihere, at left and Zia Cooke (1) go for a loose ball with...
No. 1 South Carolina women rout Mississippi, reach SEC final
South Carolina ended their regular season in a game against Georgia.
Gamecocks end the regular season with win against Georgia