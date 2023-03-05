No. 19/20 Coastal Carolina wins two on final day at DUUUVAL Duals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The No. 19/20 Coastal Carolina beach volleyball team picked up a pair of wins on the final day of the DUUUVAL Duals by identical 4-1 scores over the Mercer Bears and the Jacksonville Dolphins in Jacksonville, Fla.

Coastal Carolina improved to 5-3 overall on the season, while the Bears dropped to 0-7 with the loss and the Dolphins fell to 4-4 with their loss.

Match 1: Coastal Carolina 4, Mercer 1

In the Chants’ opening match, Coastal Carolina fell behind 1-0 after falling on court No. 5 and needed wins on the final four courts to keep the Bears winless on the season.

Coastal Carolina’s Madison Allred and Raychel Ehlers put the Sandy Chants on the scoreboard on court No. 4 with a 21-19, 21-18 win to even the match at 1-1, while the tandem of Sarlota Svobodova and Madie Lichty (17-21, 23-21, 15-12) pushed CCU in front at 2-1 with a three-set win on court No. 3.

CCU clinched the match, as Irena Drobnjak and Ellie Hanford won 13-21, 21-18, 18-16 on court No. 2 to put the Chants up 3-1.

On court No. 1, Sarah Riedell and Martine Kragholm topped off the match with a 21-14, 16-21, 16-14 win over the Bears.

Match 2: Coastal Carolina 4, Jacksonville 1

Coastal jumped to the early 1-0 lead on court No. 4 with Allred and Ehlers picking up a 21-18, 21-17 straight-set win, while the tandem of Gonzalez and Lucy Campbell increased the Sandy Chants advantage to 2-0 with a 21-13, 21-17 win on court No. 5.

The Chanticleers clinched the match on court No. 1 with Riedell and Kragholm getting a 21-12, 21-16 straight-set win, as Svobodova and Lichty won 22-20, 32-30 to give Coastal a 4-0 advantage.

With the Chants leading the match 4-0, Jacksonville’s duo of Olivia Szyszkiewicz and Sydney Eckhardt spoiled the shutout, as the pair (21-18, 18-21, 15-12) needed all three sets to avoid the sweep.

The Sandy Chants return to the court at the Georgia State Day of Duals on Wednesday, March 8, at 8 a.m. ET, for a matchup against the Georgia State Panthers and following matches against Florida State (10 a.m. ET) and Mercer (2 p.m. ET).

Results

Coastal Carolina 4, Mercer 1

1. Sarah Riedell/Martine Kragholm (CCU) def. Lexi Polychrones/Jordan Paddock (MER) 21-14, 16-21, 16-14

2. Irena Drobnjak/Ellie Hanford (CCU) def. Nicole O’Mara/Kate Hardie (MER) 13-21, 21-18, 18-16

3. Sarlota Svobodova/Madie Lichty (CCU) def. Sydney Benson/Jordyn Thomas-Warren (MER) 17-21, 23-21, 15-12

4. Madison Allred/Raychel Ehlers (CCU) def. Alyssa Scoggins/Hollis Engel (MER) 21-18, 21-17

5. Reese Hood/Kathryn Corbett (MER) def. Emma Gonzalez/Celia Ryan (CCU) 21-19, 21-18

Ext. Emma Kunaus/Lucy Campbell (CCU) 21-13, 21-14 def. Carly Lenhardt/Skylar Kelly (MER) 21-17, 21-15

Order of finish: 5, 4, 2, 3, 1

Coastal Carolina 4, Jacksonville 1

1. Sarah Riedell/Martine Kragholm (CCU) def. Emily Kubicsko/Jenna Mcnamara (JU) 21-12, 21-16

2. Olivia Szyszkiewicz/Sydney Eckhardt (JU) def. Elena Sanchez/Ellie Hanford (CCU) 21-18, 18-21, 15-12

3. Sarlota Svobodova/Madie Lichty (CCU) def. Aly Freeland/Kristina Nika (JU) 22-20, 32-30

4. Madison Allred/Raychel Ehlers (CCU) def. def. Anna Dunbar/Haley Hart (JU) 21-13, 21-16

5. Emma Gonzalez/Lucy Campbell (CCU) def. Cameron Knifton/Katie Martinez (JU) 21-13, 21-17

Ext. Emma Kunaus/Celia Ryan (CCU) def. Miller Reames/Colleen Ziegelmaier (JU) 21-16, 21-14

Order of finish: 4, 5, 1, 3, 2

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.