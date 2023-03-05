HCFR: 2 hurt in crash on Socastee Boulevard

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt after a crash Sunday in the Socatee area.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called at around 3 p.m. to the area of Socatee Boulevard and Coalition Drive. Two vehicles were involved in the wreck, officials said.

The two injured were taken to the hospital, but no additional details were provided on their condition.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.