Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

HCFR: 2 hurt in crash on Socastee Boulevard

(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt after a crash Sunday in the Socatee area.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called at around 3 p.m. to the area of Socatee Boulevard and Coalition Drive. Two vehicles were involved in the wreck, officials said.

The two injured were taken to the hospital, but no additional details were provided on their condition.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family was shot in murder-suicide minutes before being evicted from foreclosed home, sheriff says
FULL LIST: City announces road closures for Myrtle Beach Marathon
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
1 shot in Forestbrook area shopping mall; suspect wanted, Horry County police say
Police: 1 shot, body found in Forestbrook area

Latest News

Darlington fire captain recovering after cutting torch explosion
Darlington fire captain recovering after cutting torch explosion
Panthers founder, former owner Jerry Richardson dies at 86
Panthers founder, former owner Jerry Richardson dies at 86
Crash involving tractor-trailer blocks traffic on Highway 378
Crash involving tractor-trailer blocks traffic on Highway 378
South Carolina faces Tennessee in the SEC Tournament Championship game.
South Carolina faces Tennessee in SEC Tournament Championship game