FIRST ALERT: Big cool down later this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The sunshine continues for the next several day. Temperatures are going to be mild for now, but that will change

TODAY

For folks heading off to church this morning, We’ll have temperatures in the low 50s with plenty of sunshine. Northwest winds will keep our highs this afternoon a tad bit cooler compared to yesterday. Temperatures are going to reach in the mid 60s in the Grand Strand and near 70 degrees inland. Besides that, we’ll continue to have nothing but sunshine and blue skies.

Sunny & cooler Sunday (WMBF)

TONIGHT

It’s going to be a chilly evening. Overnight lows are expected to drop in the mid 40s inland and upper 40s along the coastlines with clear skies.

BRIEF WARM UP

The winds are going to shift from the south by Monday morning. This will help funnel in warmer air across the Carolina. We’ll have highs reaching in the upper 60s here in the Grand Strand and 70 inland. Tuesday is going to be the warmest day of the week. Highs are going to reach in the upper 70s along the beaches and low 80s for areas along I-95.

Big cool down ahead (WMBF)

COOLING DOWN

A dry cold front is going to push through Tuesday night. This is going to drop our temperatures in the 60s for Wednesday and down to the 50s for the rest of the work week and possibly through the weekend.

