Crash involving tractor-trailer blocks traffic on Highway 378

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash involving a tractor-trailer blocked traffic Sunday in the Conway area.

Horry County Rescue said it was called to the wreck at around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 378 and Pee Dee Highway.

Another vehicle was also involved, officials said.

No one was taken to the hospital, but drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

