Crash involving tractor-trailer blocks traffic on Highway 378

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash involving a tractor-trailer blocked traffic Sunday in the Conway area.

Horry County Rescue said it was called to the wreck at around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 378 and Pee Dee Highway.

Another vehicle was also involved, officials said.

No one was taken to the hospital, but drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.