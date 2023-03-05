Coastal softball falls to Hofstra on Day 2 of the Spring Games

MADEIRA, Fla. – The Coastal Carolina softball team (15-3) fell to the Hofstra Pride, 7-2, on day two of the Spring Games tournament in Madeira, Fla on Saturday.

The Chants were hitting the ball well in the bottom of the first inning when Diamond Williams, Riley Zana, and Keirstin Roose each struck singles to load the bases, but CCU could not capitalize on the opportunity keeping the score at 0-0.

The Pride were first to respond in the top of the third inning after a double from Kasey Collins drove in an RBI and later scored on a fielder’s choice to put the score at 2-0.

In the top of the fourth inning, the Pride stormed ahead when a double to center field from Angelina Ioppolo drove in an RBI to extend Hofstra’s lead to 3-0. In the same inning, an error, groundout, and passed ball saw the Pride tally three more runs to their total to make the score 6-0.

Junior Zana (3-for-4) looked to get Coastal back in the game in the bottom of the fifth when she hammered her second home run of the season over the center field wall to put CCU on the board and down 6-1.

The Chanticleers notched another run in the bottom of the sixth inning when Abbey Montoya crushed a single to left-center field, driving in an RBI to narrow the deficit at 6-2.

The Pride put the nail in the coffin in the top of the seventh inning when Ioppolo struck her second double of the game to drive in an RBI to give Hofstra the win 7-2.

Iyanla De Jesus dropped to 2-1 with the loss and pitched 3.0 innings, allowing three hits, three runs, and two walks.

The Chants will return to the field Sunday for the final day of the Spring Games where they will face Central Michigan at 9 a.m. ET and Creighton at 11:30 a.m. ET.

