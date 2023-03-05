Chanticleers explode for 26 runs in Saturday win over Davidson

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina’s offense exploded for 26 runs on 26 hits on Saturday afternoon, as the Chanticleers trounced the Davidson Wildcats 26-5 in game two of the three-game weekend series at Springs Brooks Stadium.

A total of 14 Chants had at least one base hit for the game, as the Chanticleers blasted four home runs and recorded 11 doubles, matching the program record of 11 set versus Stony Brook on March 8, 2009.

Coastal scored at least one run in all eight innings in which it sent a batter to the plate and again swung a hot bat with two outs, going 13-for-21 (.619) and driving in 17 two-out RBIs in the win compared to the Wildcats’ zero.

The Chants scored three runs in the first, two in the second, and five more runs in the third inning. After only plating one run in the fourth, CCU added two more runs in the fifth before exploding for a season-high seven runs in the bottom of the sixth.

CCU kept the offensive outburst going with one more run in the seventh and then another five runs in the bottom of the eighth in the blowout win.

CCU hit .531 (26-for-49) overall, .514 (18-for-35) with runners on base, .407 (11-for-27) with runners in scoring position, and .600 (3-for-5) with the bases loaded.

On top of the offense, the defense turned a season-high four double plays, one shy of the CCU single-game record of five, and did not commit an error in the victory.

Leading the offensive explosion was sophomore Derek Bender (2-for-4, HR, 2B, 5 RBIs, 2 runs) with another home run and a career-high five RBIs, while off the bench Friday night’s hero Zack Beach (3-for-3, HR, 2B, 4 RBIs, 2 runs) tied his career-high of four RBIs, including belting his first home run of the season.

Infielders Blake Barthol (4-for-4, 2 2B, 2 RBIs, 3 runs) and Payton Eeles (4-for-6, 2 2B, 2 RBIs, 3 runs) both had four base hits, including two doubles, and drove in two RBIs, while catcher Tanner Garrison (2-for-7, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 runs) recorded two home runs in the win.

Sophomore Orlando Pena (1-for-2, 2B, BB, RBI, run) recorded his first extra-base hit as a Chant and drove in an RBI, while fellow infielder Dean Mihos (1-for-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, run) also drove in two RBIs off the bench.

Picking up his first career win was Levi Huesman (1-0), as the freshman lefty went 5.0-plus innings, allowing just two runs on seven hits, three walks, and four strikeouts in just his second career start.

The Coastal pitchers, which consisted of four true freshmen, held Davidson to just five runs on nine hits and stranded eight Wildcat baserunners for the game.

Davidson had three players with two hits each in Nick Calero (2-for-3, run), Ryan Wilson (2-for-4), and Anthony Torreso (2-for-3), while first baseman Michael O’Shaughnessy (1-for-3, HR, HBP, 3 RBIs, 2 runs) had a three-run home run.

The loss went to the Wildcats’ Ryan Feczko (1-2), as the left-handed hurler was roughed up for 10 runs, six of which were earned, on 10 hits, three hit batters, and two strikeouts over 2.2 innings.

The Davidson bullpen did not fair much better, as Coastal hit them up for 16 earned runs on 16 hits, five walks, and just three strikeouts over the final six innings of play.

The series win is the third of the season for the Chanticleers, who improved to 6-4 overall on the season.

Coastal (6-4) and Davidson (5-5) will wrap up the three-game weekend series tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET.

