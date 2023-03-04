Solicitor’s Office transfers Myrtle Beach human trafficking’s case to Attorney General

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said making arrests, let alone prosecuting human trafficking cases, is hard to come by.

A human trafficking scheme, which investigators said took place at the Comfort Suites Hotel off Frontage Road East, off Highway 501, is now being prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

State Law Enforcement Division announced on Monday that agents charged Brittany Rutledge-Jackson, 25, and Lashon Ladson, 37, both from Longs, with trafficking persons.

The charges stem from an incident on Aug. 16, 2022.

Solicitor Richardson said human trafficking is something more people are becoming aware of.

“Human trafficking has captured our mindsets for the last few years. It is something that we have to do a really good job and be smart about how we handle it,” Richardson said.

He said the Grand Strand specifically “has a market” for human trafficking because of its tourism, several hotels, and new people constantly coming in and out of the area.

He said there are allegations of both Rutledge-Jackson and Ladson committing other human trafficking crimes across the state of South Carolina.

Richardson also said when it comes to cases like this, it’s important to prove the act of trafficking.

“Through the circuit of Myrtle Beach, down to Charleston, and through Savannah that you start seeing the trafficking,” Richardson said. “That is why we have been so successful in prosecuting these cases federally and through the state attorney’s office where jurisdiction is broke down.”

He said prosecuting the case at the state or federal would allow for the patterns of jurisdiction to be shown.

“And that is why we have been very successful and prosecuting this case federally and through the state attorney’s office. Where jurisdiction is broke down. If you continue to beat your head against the wall and say nope, we’re going to prosecute it right here, it’s going to be a lot harder.”

