Runners arrive, prepare for Myrtle Beach Marathon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -- The alarm clocks are set for thousands of runners taking part in the annual Myrtle Beach Marathon Saturday morning.

Runners from across the country and even the world have traveled to the Grand Strand to take part in the annual race with is also a qualifier for the Boston Marathon.

This week runners were able to pick up their bib numbers and packets at the Hang Out inside Broadway at the Beach.

No matter who you talk to someone running has a story to tell about what got them involved in running or what inspires them while they run.

Plus not everyone has to finish the full marathon to feel like they accomplished something.

A group of women made the trip from Columbia to run the 5K and hope to come back next year and try to run the half marathon.

“I encourage anyone who is able to run to just go out and do it don’t let life and circumstances stop you,” said Aretha Williams.

More than 4,000 runners will compete in this year’s Myrtle Beach Marathon each with a different story and reason for running the 26.2-mile race.

“We got into it for health and wellness,” said Lashanda Howard.

Robert McBee is back in Myrtle Beach for what he said is one of his favorite Marathons.

McBee was named the South Carolina USA Track and Field male master long runner of the year.

He set three state age group records just last year with his most recent being a marathon in Kiawah running just under three hours at age 55.

“If you’ve got any dreams just dust them off and go for them you never know,” said Robert McBee.

McBee got into running because of his uncle who unexpectedly passed away at a young age.

He says since then he’s never looked back, competing year after year.

Now in his 50s, McBee said it always amazes him just how far you can push yourself if you believe and try hard enough.

“You learn a lot about yourself when you run and people always say how dare you run a marathon and not change your life so we all learn we’ve got a lot more inside of us than we ever dream we have,” said McBee.

One of those runners to learn that exact lesson from experience is Steve Scott, who ran the World Marathon Challenge, running seven marathons on seven continents in seven days.

“Next year I plan to try to set a new world record by running across the United States and my goal is to push a veteran in a wheelchair the entire way,” said Steve Scott.

He says one of his favorite parts of running these races is meeting people from all walks of life all with the same goal of crossing the finish line.

“Running just brings the entire community together and it’s not about your time it’s about accomplishing your goal and finishing the race,” said Scott.

Marathon and Half Marathon runners will start at 7:00 a.m. and 5K runners will start at 8:00 a.m.

All runners will cross the finish line at Pelicans Ballpark across from Broadway at the Beach.

