Gamecocks end the regular season with win against Georgia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Men’s Basketball team ended their regular season Saturday afternoon with a 61-55 win against the University of Georgia in a low-scoring contest.

The Gamecocks started off hot, jumping to a 7-0 lead behind the scoring of sophomore guard Jacobi Wright who made a three-point shot and a layup during the run. However, the problem that has plagued South Carolina all year, turnovers, continued in the first half of the game.

Georgia responded to the 7-0 run behind the veteran leadership of senior guard Terry Roberts. Roberts had 7 points, along with 2 rebounds, and 1 assist that helped elevate Georgia to a 27-25 lead in the first half.

Columbia native G.G. Jackson II shooting struggles continued in the first half, the forward made one shot but attempted six.

The second half began with both teams struggling to find a bucket but Georgia kept getting a slight edge.

However, the Gamecocks continued to battle back under the guidance of Wright, with the tides turning in South Carolina’s favor when Jackson II made a shot to give the Gamecocks a 35-33 lead.

The two teams continued to trade leads throughout the half, with South Carolina getting a herculean effort from senior Hayden Brown, being a spark plug in igniting the Gamecock’s offense.

The end of the game was a real thriller with South Carolina holding off the Bulldogs for the win.

Hayden scored 13 points and grabbed 5 rebounds with 1 assist. Wright produced 14 points, Meechie Johnson led the team with 18 points, and G.G. Jackson had 9 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 blocks.

South Carolina’s next game is against Ole Miss in the first round of the SEC Tournament.

