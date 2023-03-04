FULL LIST: City announces road closures for Myrtle Beach Marathon

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A number of road closures are set to be in effect as the Myrtle Beach Marathon gets underway.

City officials are asking drivers to avoid several along the marathon’s route on Saturday. Those include 21st Avenue North and Grissom Parkway, 29th Avenue North and Grissom Parkway, Mr. Joe White Avenue and Grissom Parkway, Mr. Joe White Avenue and Oak Street as well as Mr. Joe White Avenue and Kings Highway.

The Myrtle Beach Marathon kicks off at 7:00 a.m., this Saturday, March 4, on Grissom Parkway near the Pelicans' stadium.

The following road closures are also in effect Saturday:

Grissom Parkway – 21st Avenue North to Mr. Joe White Avenue (4 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Mr. Joe White Avenue – Ocean Boulevard to Grissom Parkway (6-11 a.m.)

Mr. Joe White Avenue – Grissom Parkway to Kings Highway (6-11 a.m.)

Chester Street – Mr. Joe White Avenue to Ninth Avenue North (6:15-9:15 a.m.)

Kings Highway (Southbound Lanes) – Mr. Joe White Avenue to Farrow Parkway (6:30-9:30 a.m.)

Ninth Avenue North – Chester Street to Ocean Boulevard (6:45-9:20 a.m.)

Farrow Parkway – Kings Highway to Johnson Street (6:45-9:30 a.m.) Local traffic to and from The Market Common will have access from U.S. 17, or “the bypass,” only.

Kings Highway – Center South to South Ocean Boulevard (6:45-9:30 a.m.)

Ocean Boulevard (Northbound Lane Only) – Kings Highway to Eighth Avenue North (6:45-10:30 a.m.)

Ocean Boulevard – Eighth Avenue North to Mr. Joe White Avenue (6:45-11 a.m.)

Ocean Boulevard (Northbound Lane Only) – Mr. Joe White Avenue to Grande Dunes Boulevard (6:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)

Grande Dunes Boulevard – North Ocean Boulevard to US 17 Bypass (6:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)

Kings Highway (Southbound Curb Lane Only) – Grande Dunes Boulevard to 65th Avenue North (6:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)

65th Avenue North (Westbound Lanes) – Along 65th Avenue North to Frontage Road and East Coast Greenway (6:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.)

Frontage Road and East Coast Greenway – 65th Avenue North to 48th Avenue North (6:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Grissom Parkway (Northbound Curb Lane Only) – 48th Avenue North to 21st Avenue North (6:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.)

Burroughs and Chapin Boulevard (6:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.)

