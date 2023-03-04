FIRST ALERT: Finally! A weekend full of sunshine and pleasant temperatures

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After all the weekends in February were filled cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. We’re finally getting a break from that!

THIS WEEKEND

The cold front that had brought those windy conditions overnight has already passed through the area, this will give us a chance to see plenty of sunshine this weekend. We’ll have perfect running weather for those participating in the Myrtle Beach Marathon. Temperatures are going to be in the 50s at the start but by the afternoon, temperatures are going to be in the 70s with clear skies.

Sunny weekend ahead (WMBF)

Temperatures are going to be tad bit chilly with overnight lows dropping in the mid to upper 40s with mostly clear skies. However cooler air will continue to funnel through the Pee Dee tomorrow. Sunday we’ll have high in the mid 60s in the Grand Strand and upper 60s inland. Sunshine continues throughout the weekend.

NEXT WEEK

We’ll stay dry and sunny for most the week. Monday we’ll have highs returning in the 70s and we’ll continue to see warmer temperatures on Tuesday. Tuesday will be in the warmest day of the week. We’ll have highs in the upper 70s in the Grand Strand and low 80s inland. However it won’t last long, a dry cold front will push through the area Tuesday night. This will cause are temperatures to drop in the 50s for our highs for the rest of the week.

Big cool down ahead (WMBF)

