Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Finally! A weekend full of sunshine and pleasant temperatures

By Matt Bullock
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:08 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After all the weekends in February were filled cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. We’re finally getting a break from that!

THIS WEEKEND

The cold front that had brought those windy conditions overnight has already passed through the area, this will give us a chance to see plenty of sunshine this weekend. We’ll have perfect running weather for those participating in the Myrtle Beach Marathon. Temperatures are going to be in the 50s at the start but by the afternoon, temperatures are going to be in the 70s with clear skies.

Sunny weekend ahead
Sunny weekend ahead(WMBF)

Temperatures are going to be tad bit chilly with overnight lows dropping in the mid to upper 40s with mostly clear skies. However cooler air will continue to funnel through the Pee Dee tomorrow. Sunday we’ll have high in the mid 60s in the Grand Strand and upper 60s inland. Sunshine continues throughout the weekend.

NEXT WEEK

We’ll stay dry and sunny for most the week. Monday we’ll have highs returning in the 70s and we’ll continue to see warmer temperatures on Tuesday. Tuesday will be in the warmest day of the week. We’ll have highs in the upper 70s in the Grand Strand and low 80s inland. However it won’t last long, a dry cold front will push through the area Tuesday night. This will cause are temperatures to drop in the 50s for our highs for the rest of the week.

Big cool down ahead
Big cool down ahead(WMBF)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 shot in Forestbrook area shopping mall; suspect wanted, Horry County police say
Police: 1 shot, body found in Forestbrook area
Alex Murdaugh arrives at the Colleton County Courthouse on March 3.
‘It might have been the monster you become’: Judge sentences Alex Murdaugh
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Crash slows traffic near Surfside Beach
3 hurt in crash involving motorcycle near Surfside Beach
The smell of pulled pork and smoked ribs will fill the air this weekend for the 13th annual...
Roll up your sleeves! 13th annual Surfside Beach BBQ Festival kicks off this weekend

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: Strong winds today, rain-free weekend on tap
Wind gusts of 40 to 45 mph are likely.
FIRST ALERT: Strong winds arrive tonight
.
FIRST ALERT: A few showers today, winds increase to end the week
A few light showers will be possible throughout the day with the best chances this afternoon...
FIRST ALERT: A few showers today, winds increase to end the week