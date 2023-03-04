Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Father, son found dead inside Anderson Co. business, suspect in custody

Death investigation in Anderson Co.
Death investigation in Anderson Co.(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:39 AM EST
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect is in custody after two people were found dead inside an Anderson County business Friday night.

Deputies said they responded to Los Amigos Auto Sales along Highway 29 in Williamston just after 7:00 p.m. for a welfare call after someone reported that the business owner didn’t show up for a sale.

According to deputies, they arrived at the business and found two people dead inside. They added that the victims were a father and son.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as 53-year-old Ernesto Blanco and 23-year-old Kevin Ernesto Blanco.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were able to gather enough evidence at the scene and track the suspect, Shamacus Tyrel Adams, and his vehicle in Greenville on Friday night.

Deputies said Adams is facing two counts of murder, one count of armed robbery and one count of a possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Later on, Friday night, deputies confirmed that a suspect had been taken into custody for the shooting.

They said they plan to release more information about the suspect on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

