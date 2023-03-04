Submit a Tip
Coroner: Georgetown woman killed in head-on crash on Browns Ferry Road

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman has died following a crash in Georgetown County Friday night.

Georgetown County Fire and EMS were called to the scene of a head-on collision and closed down Browns Ferry Road in both directions near Pringle Ferry Road before 6 p.m. Drivers were re-routed for a period of time and a medevac was requested.

Coroner Chase Ridgeway identified the victim in the crash as 65-year-old Laurie Odum. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

SCHP is investigating.

