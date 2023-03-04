Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Bill filed in statehouse would allow cities, towns to annex ‘donut holes’

A bill filed in the statehouse would allow cities and towns across the state to annex “donut holes” through an ordinance.
By Rey Llerena
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A bill filed in the statehouse would allow cities and towns across the state to annex “donut holes” through an ordinance, but one Lowcountry county is not in support of this.

“Donut holes” refer to county areas surrounded by city limits. These areas would have to exist for five years before officials have the option of annexing them.

State Rep. Joe Bustos, R-Charleston County, who filed this bill, said this would make government more efficient.

Bustos gave the example that property owners are allowed to fire guns in their backyards in the county, but people in Mount Pleasant are not allowed.

He also said it is not unusual for first responders to often hand off areas, due to them being in the county rather than in town limits.

A Charleston County committee voted Thursday night to oppose his bill, citing mainly that it infringes on a property owner’s rights to choose where they live.

Bustos, meanwhile, argued that, if passed, the measure could make life easier for South Carolinians.

“You know, whether you’re in the town or in the county, as public officials, we should all be working towards getting the residents the best that we can get for them and maximize their tax money that they’re paying,” Bustos said.

Bustos said the bill requires public hearings to be held on any ordinance where cities want to annex these unincorporated pockets of county.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 shot in Forestbrook area shopping mall; suspect wanted, Horry County police say
Police: 1 shot, body found in Forestbrook area
Alex Murdaugh arrives at the Colleton County Courthouse on March 3.
‘It might have been the monster you become’: Judge sentences Alex Murdaugh
Crash slows traffic near Surfside Beach
3 hurt in crash involving motorcycle near Surfside Beach
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
FULL LIST: City announces road closures for Myrtle Beach Marathon