Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

What comes next for Murdaugh after sentencing?

Alex Murdaugh arrived at court for sentencing Friday morning.
Alex Murdaugh arrived at court for sentencing Friday morning.(WIS News 10)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Friday, March 3rd Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to consecutive life sentences in prison for the murders of his wife and son.

The former Lowcountry attorney’s trial took six weeks and captured the attention of people across the country. Murdaugh’s legal team said they intend to file an appeal within 10 days.

WANT TO CATCH UP ON THE CASE FROM THE BEGINNING? CLICK THE LINK HERE.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections said Murdaugh will be processed into the Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center in Columbia.

As part of intake, he will undergo medical and mental health tests. The department said additional background and educational assessments will be made.

The next step in the process for all inmates involves evaluating the results and screenings and looking at what type of crimes and sentencing they have. This helps determine what level of custody and what prison they’re assigned to.

The process takes roughly 45 days. SCDC said Murdaugh will be sent to a maximum security facility because of his life sentence.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all counts for the murder of his wife and son at the Colleton...
BLOG: Alex Murdaugh convicted of 2021 murders of wife, son
Ashlie Ferris,(20), was driving back home in February of 2022 from her parents ,John and...
‘A never-ending nightmare with a happy ending’: Horry County family speaks out after hit-and-run
1 shot in Forestbrook area shopping mall; suspect wanted, Horry County police say
Police: 1 shot, body found in Forestbrook area
The smell of pulled pork and smoked ribs will fill the air this weekend for the 13th annual...
Roll up your sleeves! 13th annual Surfside Beach BBQ Festival kicks off this weekend
Alex Murdaugh arrives at the Colleton County Courthouse on March 3.
‘It might have been the monster you become’: Judge sentences Alex Murdaugh

Latest News

Darlington fire captain recovering after cutting torch explosion
Darlington fire captain recovering after cutting torch explosion
Panthers founder, former owner Jerry Richardson dies at 86
Panthers founder, former owner Jerry Richardson dies at 86
.
‘Everybody is cheering him on’: Duo ready to rock and roll through Myrtle Beach Marathon
Police: 1 shot in Forestbrook-area shopping mall, suspect wanted
.
‘It might have been the monster you become’: Judge sentences Alex Murdaugh