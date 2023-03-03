Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

WATCH LIVE: Murdaugh to be sentenced in murders of wife, son after impact statements

By Steven Ardary and Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:00 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is set to be sentenced Friday morning after a jury convicted him of murdering his wife and son.

Murdaugh, 54, faced two counts of murder and two weapons charges in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh and their youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh.

After the defense finished its closing arguments and the state finished its rebuttal, Judge Clifton Newman read specific instructions to the jury and sent them to deliberations at approximately 3:50 p.m. They notified the court at approximately 6:41 p.m., just less than three hours later that they had reached a verdict.

Murdaugh faces 30 years to life in prison for each of the two murder charges and up to five years for both weapons charges.

After the verdicts were published, Newman denied a defense motion for a mistrial.

SPECIAL SECTION: The Murdaugh Cases

The court will hear impact statements from Murdaugh’s family Friday morning before the sentencing.

The court will reconvene at 9:30 a.m.

