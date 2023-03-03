Submit a Tip
Shooting on campus injures student at SC State

South Carolina State University
By Nevin Smith
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - SLED is investigating Friday after a shooting left a student injured at SC State University at around 12:30 a.m. at a student dorm.

Investigators said the student was treated for a non-life-threatening injury. Campus police, SLED, the Orangeburg Police Department and the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department, and South Carolina State Troopers responded to the shooting.

The campus was placed on lockdown while a search was underway. The lockdown was lifted at around 1:25 a.m.

WIS will update this story as we learn more.

