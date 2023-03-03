Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Shaquille O’Neal creates mentorship program to help middle schoolers succeed

Shaquille O'Neal meets children at the Henry County Boys and Girls Club in July 2022 after...
Shaquille O'Neal meets children at the Henry County Boys and Girls Club in July 2022 after donating $1 million to the program.(WGCL)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) – Shaquille O’Neal is teaming up with law enforcement in Georgia to start a mentorship program for middle school students.

On Thursday, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office announced the Setting up Students for Success – or S3 – program for students ages 11-14.

“The goal of S3 is to engage and empower students while helping them transition through the various progressive stages of life,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

The monthly program also aims to close the communication gap between parents and their children.

The first session of S3 will take place March 16.

Sign ups are full for now, but interested participants can click here for more information.

O’Neal is no stranger to helping kids. Among his many philanthropic ventures, he donated $1 million to the Boys and Girls Club of Henry County last year, saying the organization kept him out of trouble as a child.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all counts for the murder of his wife and son at the Colleton...
BLOG: Alex Murdaugh convicted of 2021 murders of wife, son
Ashlie Ferris,(20), was driving back home in February of 2022 from her parents ,John and...
‘A never-ending nightmare with a happy ending’: Horry County family speaks out after hit-and-run
The smell of pulled pork and smoked ribs will fill the air this weekend for the 13th annual...
Roll up your sleeves! 13th annual Surfside Beach BBQ Festival kicks off this weekend
Alex Murdaugh is brought into the courtroom during the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh at the...
Defense argues key evidence misleading in Murdaugh murder trial
Alex Murdaugh arrives at the Colleton County Courthouse on March 3.
‘It might have been the monster you become’: Judge sentences Alex Murdaugh

Latest News

Darlington fire captain recovering after cutting torch explosion
Darlington fire captain recovering after cutting torch explosion
Panthers founder, former owner Jerry Richardson dies at 86
Panthers founder, former owner Jerry Richardson dies at 86
.
‘Everybody is cheering him on’: Duo ready to rock and roll through Myrtle Beach Marathon
Police: 1 shot in Forestbrook-area shopping mall, suspect wanted
.
‘It might have been the monster you become’: Judge sentences Alex Murdaugh