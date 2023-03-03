Submit a Tip
SCDMV to temporarily close Conway office due to renovations

(Live 5/File)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles says its Conway office will soon temporarily close due to renovations.

In a statement on its website, the agency said the closure will begin Monday, March 6.

A re-opening date was not announced, but the statement said construction “may take three weeks to complete.”

Officials said those needing to use the Conway office during the closure can visit the Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Marion branches.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

