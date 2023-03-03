Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Prosecutor charges teen with murder; accused in crash that killed 9-year-old

Investigators said Zachary Fargo was running from a Christian County deputy, driving 117 mph at...
Investigators said Zachary Fargo was running from a Christian County deputy, driving 117 mph at the time of the crash.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NIXA, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – A teenager in Missouri was charged with murder for a deadly high-speed crash that killed a 9-year-old boy in July 2022.

The Christian County prosecutor charged Zachary Fargo on Wednesday with second-degree murder, assault and resisting arrest resulting in death, KY3 reported.

The crash killed Alex Finley, a fourth-grade student at John Thomas School of Discovery.

Investigators said Fargo was running from a Christian County deputy, driving 117 mph at the time of the crash.

They said he failed to stop at a red light, causing him to slam into a van.

The driver and another passenger in the van suffered serious injuries.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all counts for the murder of his wife and son at the Colleton...
BLOG: Alex Murdaugh convicted of 2021 murders of wife, son
Ashlie Ferris,(20), was driving back home in February of 2022 from her parents ,John and...
‘A never-ending nightmare with a happy ending’: Horry County family speaks out after hit-and-run
The smell of pulled pork and smoked ribs will fill the air this weekend for the 13th annual...
Roll up your sleeves! 13th annual Surfside Beach BBQ Festival kicks off this weekend
Alex Murdaugh is brought into the courtroom during the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh at the...
Defense argues key evidence misleading in Murdaugh murder trial
Alex Murdaugh arrives at the Colleton County Courthouse on March 3.
‘It might have been the monster you become’: Judge sentences Alex Murdaugh

Latest News

Darlington fire captain recovering after cutting torch explosion
Darlington fire captain recovering after cutting torch explosion
Panthers founder, former owner Jerry Richardson dies at 86
Panthers founder, former owner Jerry Richardson dies at 86
.
‘Everybody is cheering him on’: Duo ready to rock and roll through Myrtle Beach Marathon
Police: 1 shot in Forestbrook-area shopping mall, suspect wanted
.
‘It might have been the monster you become’: Judge sentences Alex Murdaugh