Police: Florence man wanted for murder after Valentine’s Day shooting arrested

Antonio Williamson
Antonio Williamson(Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence police confirm the Pee Dee man wanted in a deadly shooting was taken into custody Thursday morning.

The Florence Police Department released details on Feb. 23 about the search for Antonio Williamson, AKA “BOC,” in connection to a shooting on Carver Street that happened on Feb. 14.

Captain Bob Drulis confirmed Williamson was arrested Thursday and faces charges of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

The incident resulted in the death of Dwanye Bines, who police said died at a hospital after being shot.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

