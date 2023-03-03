‘One of the greatest opportunities to volunteer you can have’: Grand Strand Miracle Leagues in search of coaches

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Grand Strand Miracle Leagues allow those with special needs to play golf, soccer and baseball, and now they need more coaches.

Coaches from GSML say volunteering has changed not only players’ lives but their lives as well.

“It’s probably one of the greatest opportunities to volunteer you can have,” said golf coach James Stonefield.

And now, there is a chance for others in the community to have that opportunity and join the team.

“Everybody needs coaches, my grandson’s soccer team needs coaches, so we understand that, but we feel like we have a little more to offer than most coaching positions,” said soccer coach Ansel Lovell.

What they offer is a chance to see both players, and their parents, happy.

One of those parents is Debbie Brewer, whose son Weston will be participating in baseball sessions for the third season this spring.

“It’s been really neat to see him have that bat in his hand again,” she said.

Before Weston was involved in an accident in 2007 he loved to play sports.

“It’s given me a couple opportunities to do things that I didn’t think I would be able to do again,” he said.

Weston also said his coaches have pushed him to do even more than he imagined, like trying golf this past fall.

“He loved golf before and did putt-putt, but coach Mike was like, ‘no, we’ll put a driver in his hand and see what he can do,’” said Debbie Brewer.

Weston said his coaches are some of the most patient people he knows.

“It’s the best paid job in the world,” said Stonefield. “We get paid in hugs and smiles, and there is an abundance of them.”

Stonefield and Lovell also said that coming just once will get anyone hooked.

“You may not come with a smile, but you’ll leave with one,” said Lovell.

Anyone interested in learning more about GSML can visit the website.

