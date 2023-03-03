N.C. police arrest 16-year-old in connection to Robeson County homicide investigation

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities arrested the final suspect tied to the death of a 22-year-old Robeson County man.

A 16-year-old was arrested late Thursday night in Raleigh.

He is charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conceal/failure to report a death.

The charges stem from the death of Timothy Jacobs. His body was found on Feb. 1 in a car in a field in the area of Hornet and Meadow roads, just outside the city of Lumberton.

Four other people have already been arrested in connection to Jacobs’ death.

From left to right: Destiny Scott, Tyler Scott, Xavier Davis, Clonze McDuffie (Source: Robeson County Sheriff's Office)

The teen is currently being held at the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center without bond.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said while the 16-year-old is the final arrest, the investigation continues because authorities are now searching for those who have been hiding the teen over the last few weeks. He said those who helped the 16-year-old will be arrested and charged as well.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

