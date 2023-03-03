Myrtle Beach, Horry County leaders look to unify, create better relationships

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- For the first time in years leaders of Horry County and Myrtle Beach got together just to talk and build a better relationship.

There was no agenda or specific topics to discuss Thursday night.

Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune started the evening by talking about the importance of unity and working stronger together.

“When we are pulling in the same direction we can do so much more,” said Mayor Bethune.

Members of Myrtle Beach City Council, Horry County Council along with Myrtle Beach and Horry County leaders talked for nearly two hours at the Train Depot in Myrtle Beach.

Mayor Bethune and Horry County Chairman Johnny Gardner recognize during their first terms in office the relationship between county and city leaders was not perfect.

“Today was a breath of fresh air and everyone coming together it’s very good for us,” said Gardner.

No major issues were discussed as both council members were able to meet some of the new faces and catch up with long-time council leaders.

Mayor Bethune said she believes this was the first time Horry County Council and Myrtle Beach City Council have met in this type of setting with no set agenda or business to discuss.

She said in order to accomplish their goals and vision they need to all be able to work together.

“It doesn’t mean we won’t have disagreements but we can disagree and work together in a unified manner and that’s when we can make great things happen,” said Bethune.

Some of those future goals include improving infrastructure, addressing community issues like public safety, and affordable housing along with economic development and climate sustainability.

“We can’t do the things we need to do without the cooperation of each other as the mayor said unity is the keyword and I agree with her 100% our County Council is unified moving and so is Myrtle Beach and now we are working together,” said Gardner.

Gardner and Bethune look forward to making Horry County and the city of Myrtle Beach a better for everyone to call home and vacation.

