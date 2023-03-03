Submit a Tip
Murdaugh booked into Columbia prison after guilty verdict, sentencing

Former Lowcountry attorney and now-convicted killer Alex Murdaugh has left the Lowcountry and is being processed into a Columbia prison.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Mar. 3, 2023
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Lowcountry attorney and now-convicted killer Alex Murdaugh has left the Lowcountry and is being processed into a Columbia prison.

Murdaugh was convicted of the 2021 killings of his wife and youngest son at the family’s Colleton County property on Thursday night.

He was then sentenced to two consecutive life terms Friday morning at the Colleton County Courthouse, where he maintained his innocence.

The former disgraced lawyer is being processed into the Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center.

As part of the process, he will undergo medical tests, mental health, and education assessments and the South Carolina Department of Corrections will gather other additional background information.

After the assessment, Murdaugh will be assigned permanently to a maximum-security prison, according to a tweet from the department.

The defense attorneys who represented Murdaugh during his murder trial have said they plan to appeal his conviction.

