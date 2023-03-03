Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Morgan Wallen livestreams free concert, here’s how to watch

Country music star Morgan Wallen announced a livestream for fans who couldn’t get tickets to his free show at Bridgestone Arena.
Morgan Wallen
Morgan Wallen(WSAZ)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Morgan Wallen announced plans to livestream the Bridgestone Arena concert for fans who weren’t able to score free tickets to the show.

The country singer announced early Thursday morning that he would be performing the show for free, sending fans into a frenzy. The line of people hopeful for tickets wrapped around Bridgestone Arena and Broadway.

Free Morgan Wallen concert frenzy

A line of fans waiting for free Morgan Wallen concert tickets is wrapped around downtown Nashville. https://bit.ly/3ZdnsfF

Posted by WSMV 4, Nashville on Thursday, March 2, 2023

Fans said they left work, skipped school and even worked virtually while waiting in line for a chance at the free tickets. All available tickets were distributed, leaving many people waiting for tickets empty-handed.

To ensure no one gets left out, Morgan Wallen announced the concert would be live-streamed across all of his social media platforms Friday night at 7:30.

To join the livestream, visit Morgan Wallen’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all counts for the murder of his wife and son at the Colleton...
BLOG: Alex Murdaugh convicted of 2021 murders of wife, son
Ashlie Ferris,(20), was driving back home in February of 2022 from her parents ,John and...
‘A never-ending nightmare with a happy ending’: Horry County family speaks out after hit-and-run
The smell of pulled pork and smoked ribs will fill the air this weekend for the 13th annual...
Roll up your sleeves! 13th annual Surfside Beach BBQ Festival kicks off this weekend
Alex Murdaugh is brought into the courtroom during the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh at the...
Defense argues key evidence misleading in Murdaugh murder trial
Alex Murdaugh arrives at the Colleton County Courthouse on March 3.
‘It might have been the monster you become’: Judge sentences Alex Murdaugh

Latest News

Darlington fire captain recovering after cutting torch explosion
Darlington fire captain recovering after cutting torch explosion
Panthers founder, former owner Jerry Richardson dies at 86
Panthers founder, former owner Jerry Richardson dies at 86
.
‘Everybody is cheering him on’: Duo ready to rock and roll through Myrtle Beach Marathon
Police: 1 shot in Forestbrook-area shopping mall, suspect wanted
.
‘It might have been the monster you become’: Judge sentences Alex Murdaugh