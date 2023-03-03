Marion police search for suspect in deadly overnight shooting

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - Marion police are searching for the suspect in a fatal shooting early Friday morning.

Just after midnight, officers were called to the 800 block of Bluff Street where a man suffering from a gunshot wound was laying in the yard of a home, unresponsive.

The coroner pronounced James Cros Jr, 34, dead at the scene.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident please contact the Marion Police Department at 843-423-8616 or you can submit information via the Marion Police Department app. You can remain anonymous.

