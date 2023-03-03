Make plans to attend the Kirk Lee’s Set It Off Project

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Mark your calendars and come “Set It Off” with in honor of Kirk Lee at the Matt Hughes Skatepark March 11th 12pm to 4pm.

This year they’re honoring Kirk Lee and giving back to the Myrtle Beach community with all the proceeds raised!

Don’t miss it!

They’ll be having donation stations for the underprivileged in shelters, clothes shoes blankets pillows / a food donation station for the shelters as well but also donations for local animal shelters!

