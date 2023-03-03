Murdaugh’s defense to holds news conference on sentence

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - The defense attorneys who represented disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh during his murder trial have said they plan to speak with reporters Friday.

Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin called a news conference at the Colleton County Courthouse for approximately 11: 45 a.m., but as of 12:15 p.m., the news conference had not yet begun.

The news conference comes after Judge Clifton Newman sentenced Murdaugh to two consecutive life terms for the June 7, 2021, murders of his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh; and their youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh.

Newman asked Murdaugh if he had anything he wanted to say before the sentencing.

“As I tell you again, I respect this court. But I am innocent. I would never under any circumstances hurt my wife Maggie and I would never under any circumstances hurt my son Paul-Paul,” Murdaugh said.

“And it might not have been you. It might have been the monster you become when you take 15, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60 opioid pills. Maybe you become another person,” Newman replied, noting Murdaugh’s decadeslong addiction to painkillers.

Prosecutor Creighton Waters said none of the victims of the crime — members of Murdaugh’s family and the parents and relatives of his wife — wished to speak on behalf of the prosecution before sentencing.

“The depravity, the callousness, the selfishness of these crimes are stunning. The lack of remorse and the effortless way in which he is, including here, sitting right over there in this witness stand — your honor, a man like that, a man like this man, should never be allowed to be among free, law abiding citizens,” Waters said.

Prosecutors asked for a life sentence to hold Murdaugh responsible for what they say are decades of lying, stealing and using his family’s considerable clout in their tiny county to his advantage. Any sentence would have no chance of parole.

Prosecutors praise guilty verdict

Outside the courthouse a short time after jurors unanimously convicted Murdaugh in the killings, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson praised the verdict.

“Today’s verdict proves your position and power in life do not matter: no one is above the law, and that includes Alex Murdaugh,” Wilson said. “It’s been a long six weeks, but Maggie and Paul Murdaugh deserved justice, and they certainly did not deserve to brutally die at the hands of someone who was supposed to love and protect them. Alex Murdaugh’s house of cards, built on the foundation of lies, manipulation, and theft, came crashing down. Let this be a warning: no matter who you are, if you break the law, the truth will come out and you will be brought to justice.”

Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters also thanked jurors and the prosecutorial team.

“Alex Murdaugh tried one last con to prevent the accountability he has never had to face in his life, but the jury saw through that and properly found he murdered his wife and son in cold blood,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.