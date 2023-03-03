Judge sentences Alex Murdaugh in murders of wife, son

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The judge in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial has passed his sentence a day after a jury convicted the disbarred Lowcountry attorney of murdering his wife and son.

Murdaugh, 54, will spend the rest of his life in prison for the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh and their youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh.

Judge Clifton Newman sentenced Murdaugh to two life terms to be served consecutively.

Defense attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin are expected to hold a news conference at approximately 11:45 a.m. on the judge’s ruling.

The state did not offer any victim impact statements prior to sentencing.

After the defense finished its closing arguments and the state finished its rebuttal, Judge Clifton Newman read specific instructions to the jury and sent them to deliberations at approximately 3:50 p.m. They notified the court at approximately 6:41 p.m., just less than three hours later that they had reached a verdict.

Murdaugh faces 30 years to life in prison for each of the two murder charges and up to five years for both weapons charges.

After the verdicts were published, Newman denied a defense motion for a mistrial.

