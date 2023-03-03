It’s time for The 9th Annual Taste of the MarshWalk

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s the perfect time of the year for the great flavors at The 9th Annual Taste of the MarshWalk on March 4th & 5th, from 11AM to 4 PM.

Sample the Chef’s favorite dishes from each Award-Winning Restaurants. Local Artisans, Crafters, Live Music, and Kids’ Activities will line the MarshWalk both days for a fun filled weekend in the Inlet.

Live music will include local favorites. Local Artists, Jewelry Designers, Crafters, and Unique Clothing Items will be featured among the many available vendors.

Bounce Houses, Games, Camel and Pony Rides, a Petting Zoo, and much more will easily keep the kids entertained.

Don’t forget about the Bloody Mary Showdown sponsored by Deep Eddy Vodka happening at each of our eight restaurants as well!

