‘I don’t want to quit’: This student is the only cheerleader at her high school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) - A Kansas City high school only has one cheerleader to rev up the crowd at sporting events – but she’s getting the job done.

When it comes to school spirit, few can bring it more than Southeast High School junior Jaziah Rowe, and she has to.

The team had just six cheerleaders to start the school year at Southeast High.

One moved, one quit, and three others bowed out to focus more on their schoolwork, leaving Rowe as the only remaining member for basketball season.

“At first, it was like kind of you know weird because nobody is really used to cheering by themselves,” she said.

Head cheerleading coach Leslie Friday said she told Rowe that it was OK if she didn’t want to finish out the season since she was the only girl left.

“Her response was, ‘I don’t want to quit,’” Friday said.

Game after game, Rowe showed up to cheer on her team, and the crowds showed up for her.

“To me, it says that she is very brave, she is very dedicated,” Friday said.

Not only is Rowe a dedicated cheerleader, but she is a great student as well. As a junior, she plans to graduate early at the end of this year, with goals to go to Lincoln University next year and, of course, cheer.

“Don’t stop doing what you love,” Rowe said.

Her coach said Rowe is an inspiration to other students.

“I just hope that other people that are seeing her understand that if it’s something you want to do, then you can do it,” Friday said.

