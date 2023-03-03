HCFR: 3 hurt in Carolina Forest-area crash

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were hurt after a crash in the Myrtle Beach area on Friday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called at around 5:20 p.m. to a two-vehicle wreck in the area of Carolina Forest Boulevard and Heartwood Lane.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The three people injured were taken to a hospital. No additional word was provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

