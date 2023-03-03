FIRST ALERT: Strong winds today, rain-free weekend on tap

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Get ready for a breezy Friday as the winds pick up throughout the day. A low pressure system will move to our northeast bringing strong winds today and a few showers tonight.

WINDY FRIDAY

The warm front has moved through and temperatures will warm up today as the winds continue to pick up. Highs will climb into the mid-upper 70s along the Grand Strand with the lower 80s further inland. With more clouds around in the morning, we should see some breaks in the cloud cover by midday. We’ll call it a mix of sun and clouds today.

A stray shower possible this morning before a nice break before the cold front tonight. (WMBF)

The big talking point will be the wind. It’s what everyone will notice, especially by this afternoon and into the evening hours. As the cold front approaches the region winds will begin to gusts up to 30-40 mph. An isolated 40+ mph gusts cannot be ruled out later this evening and into the overnight hours.

Gusts will pick up throughout the day, especially tonight. (WMBF)

As far as our rain chance for today goes? It’s minimal. We remain under a very low risk for a strong storm. At this point, let’s just call it gusty showers for tonight. A line of broken showers will move into the region this evening and into the overnight hours. Outside of that, rain chances throughout the day look slim. We will see a quick line of showers move through the area around 10-11 PM this evening right along the cold front. As that passes through, clouds will begin to clear out and we’ll transition to a beautiful weekend on tap.

Rain chances are limited. It's one round of showers tonight along the front and that's it. (WMBF)

WEEKEND FORECAST

You couldn’t pick a better weekend. In fact, it’s the first dry weekend for everyone in our area since the last weekend in January! Let that sink in. Winds will be breezy Saturday morning for those running the Myrtle Beach Marathon. We will see temperatures start in the lower 60s Saturday morning and climb into the lower 70s for the afternoon. Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast for the weekend.

Plenty of events to get outside and enjoy this beautiful weather. (WMBF)

Due to the cold front, cooler air will truly settle in for Saturday night and into Sunday morning. We’ll fall into the mid-upper 40s for Sunday morning with temperatures followed in the mid-upper 60s. Once again, sunshine continues for any outdoor plans. We’re still warmer than normal this weekend for where we should be this of year.

