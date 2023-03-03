Submit a Tip
Election-denying former Colorado clerk guilty of obstruction

Candidate Tina Peters speaks during a debate for the state Republican Party leadership position...
Candidate Tina Peters speaks during a debate for the state Republican Party leadership position sponsored by the Republican Women of Weld, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 in a pizza restaurant in Hudson, Colo.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — A former Colorado clerk who has become a hero to election conspiracy theorists was convicted Friday of a misdemeanor obstruction charge for refusing to turn over an iPad she allegedly used to videotape a court hearing.

The case is separate from Tina Peters’ alleged involvement in a security breach of voting machines.

Jurors found Peters guilty of obstructing government operations but acquitted her of obstructing a peace officer, The Daily Sentinel reported.

She was charged last year after allegedly recording a court hearing involving a subordinate who was also charged in the alleged voting machine breach.

Testimony during the two-day trial included that Peters repeatedly told investigators that the iPad did not belong to her and that she could not provide the password because it belonged to someone else named Tammy Bailey. Peters’ lawyer, Harvey Steinberg, said that was an alias used by Peters, suggesting it was created for security reasons.

Peters, who is running to become the leader of Colorado’s Republican Party, is scheduled to be sentenced on April 10. The obstruction charge carries a sentence of up to six months in jail and a $750 fine. The charge Peters was acquitted of would have carried a sentence of up to a year in jail.

Peters has pleaded not guilty to seven felony charges related to her role in allegedly accessing confidential voting machine data in 2021 while she was clerk. That trial is scheduled for August.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

