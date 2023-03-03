Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

3 hurt in crash involving motorcycle near Surfside Beach

Crash slows traffic near Surfside Beach
Crash slows traffic near Surfside Beach(SCDOT)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were hurt and traffic was slowed after a crash involving a motorcycle in the Surfside Beach area on Friday.

Information from the South Carolina Department of Transportation states the wreck happened in the area of Beaver Run Boulevard, located off Highway 544.

Horry County Fire Rescue later said crews were called to the two-vehicle crash at around 2:45 p.m. They added that traffic in the area of Beaver Run Boulevard and Dick Pond Road was closed as first responders worked at the scene.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. A SCDOT camera also showed traffic reduced to one lane and cars backed up along westbound lanes of Highway 544.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and Horry County Police Department are investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all counts for the murder of his wife and son at the Colleton...
BLOG: Alex Murdaugh convicted of 2021 murders of wife, son
Ashlie Ferris,(20), was driving back home in February of 2022 from her parents ,John and...
‘A never-ending nightmare with a happy ending’: Horry County family speaks out after hit-and-run
The smell of pulled pork and smoked ribs will fill the air this weekend for the 13th annual...
Roll up your sleeves! 13th annual Surfside Beach BBQ Festival kicks off this weekend
Alex Murdaugh is brought into the courtroom during the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh at the...
Defense argues key evidence misleading in Murdaugh murder trial
Alex Murdaugh arrives at the Colleton County Courthouse on March 3.
‘It might have been the monster you become’: Judge sentences Alex Murdaugh

Latest News

Darlington fire captain recovering after cutting torch explosion
Darlington fire captain recovering after cutting torch explosion
Panthers founder, former owner Jerry Richardson dies at 86
Panthers founder, former owner Jerry Richardson dies at 86
.
‘Everybody is cheering him on’: Duo ready to rock and roll through Myrtle Beach Marathon
Police: 1 shot in Forestbrook-area shopping mall, suspect wanted
.
‘It might have been the monster you become’: Judge sentences Alex Murdaugh