Conway man sentenced to 45 years in prison for 2020 deadly shooting

Tronahz Whittington
Tronahz Whittington(JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Conway man will spend over four decades behind bars in connection to a deadly shooting nearly three years ago.

The 15th Circuit Soliticotr’s office said 20-year-old Tronahz Whittington was found guilty of murder Friday and sentenced to 45 years in prison. The verdict came after three hours of jury deliberation in a trial that began Monday.

The judge ruled Whittington must serve the entirety of his sentence and will not be eligible for parole.

Whittington’s charges stem from a Sept. 12, 2020, incident that happened near D Street and Rose Moss Court. The shooting resulted in the death of 19-year-old Jamie Johnson, of Conway.

Five other people were also charged in connection to the case, including two who were juveniles at the time.

Prosecutors said their cases will be tried at a later date.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

