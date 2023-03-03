Check out Rock’n Paws at Barefoot Landing this weekend
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Get ready for a weekend full of music, food, beverages and helping the local animal shelters.
Grab a chair, a bite to eat, a drink, visit with local animal shelters about bringing home a new furry friend or just find out how you can help.
Then listen to some toe tapping tunes by the following groups:
Friday, March 3
5 pm to 8 pm: Miracle Max and the Pet Monsters
Saturday, March 4
Noon to 2:15 pm: Sassafrass
3 pm to 5:15 pm: Craig Sorrells Project
5:45 pm to 8 pm: Grocery Store Gentlemen
Sunday, March 5
1 pm to 3:15 pm: King Tide Band
3:45 pm to 6 pm: Sweet Sweet Band
