Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Check out Rock’n Paws at Barefoot Landing this weekend

By TJ Ross
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Get ready for a weekend full of music, food, beverages and helping the local animal shelters.

Grab a chair, a bite to eat, a drink, visit with local animal shelters about bringing home a new furry friend or just find out how you can help.

Then listen to some toe tapping tunes by the following groups:

Friday, March 3

5 pm to 8 pm: Miracle Max and the Pet Monsters

Saturday, March 4

Noon to 2:15 pm: Sassafrass

3 pm to 5:15 pm: Craig Sorrells Project

5:45 pm to 8 pm: Grocery Store Gentlemen

Sunday, March 5

1 pm to 3:15 pm: King Tide Band

3:45 pm to 6 pm: Sweet Sweet Band

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all counts for the murder of his wife and son at the Colleton...
BLOG: Alex Murdaugh convicted of 2021 murders of wife, son
Ashlie Ferris,(20), was driving back home in February of 2022 from her parents ,John and...
‘A never-ending nightmare with a happy ending’: Horry County family speaks out after hit-and-run
The smell of pulled pork and smoked ribs will fill the air this weekend for the 13th annual...
Roll up your sleeves! 13th annual Surfside Beach BBQ Festival kicks off this weekend
Alex Murdaugh is brought into the courtroom during the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh at the...
Defense argues key evidence misleading in Murdaugh murder trial
Alex Murdaugh arrives at the Colleton County Courthouse on March 3.
‘It might have been the monster you become’: Judge sentences Alex Murdaugh

Latest News

.
It’s time for The 9th Annual Taste of the MarshWalk
.
Make plans to attend the Kirk Lee’s Set It Off Project
.
Grand Strand Today - 9th Annual Taste of theh Marshwalk Pt 1
.
Grand Strand Today - Rock 'N Paws