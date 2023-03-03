Check out Rock’n Paws at Barefoot Landing this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Get ready for a weekend full of music, food, beverages and helping the local animal shelters.

Grab a chair, a bite to eat, a drink, visit with local animal shelters about bringing home a new furry friend or just find out how you can help.

Then listen to some toe tapping tunes by the following groups:

Friday, March 3

5 pm to 8 pm: Miracle Max and the Pet Monsters

Saturday, March 4

Noon to 2:15 pm: Sassafrass

3 pm to 5:15 pm: Craig Sorrells Project

5:45 pm to 8 pm: Grocery Store Gentlemen

Sunday, March 5

1 pm to 3:15 pm: King Tide Band

3:45 pm to 6 pm: Sweet Sweet Band

