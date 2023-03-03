Submit a Tip
Bond denied for Florence man arrested for deadly Valentine’s Day shooting

Antonio Williamson
Antonio Williamson(Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence police confirm the Pee Dee man wanted in a deadly shooting was taken into custody Thursday morning.

The Florence Police Department released details on Feb. 23 about the search for Antonio Williamson, AKA “BOC,” in connection to a shooting on Carver Street that happened on Feb. 14.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Man wanted for murder in Florence shooting, police say

Captain Bob Drulis confirmed Williamson was arrested Thursday and faces charges of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

A bond hearing was held on Friday afternoon where Williamson was denied bond for his murder charge according to jail records.

The incident resulted in the death of Dwanye Bines, who police said died at a hospital after being shot.

