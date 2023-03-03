Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Accused Chicago officer killer ordered held without bond

Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso, 32, was shot and killed in the line of duty, the Chicago Police...
Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso, 32, was shot and killed in the line of duty, the Chicago Police Department announced.(Chicago Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — A judge ordered a teenager held without bond Friday in the fatal shooting of a Chicago police officer.

Steven Montano, 18, of Chicago, is charged with first-degree murder, two felony firearms charges and misdemeanor counts of assault and interfering with reporting domestic violence.

The officer was shot several times Wednesday afternoon on the city’s Southwest Side, Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown has said. He was identified Thursday as Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso, 32, by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The bail hearing was held a short time after the body of Vasquez-Lasso was taken with a police escort from the medical examiner’s office to a funeral home in Oak Lawn.

Montano was being chased when he suddenly turned around and pointed a gun at Vasquez-Lasso, prosecutors said at the hearing, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. The two exchanged gunfire, with Montano hitting the officer in the head, arm and leg, prosecutors said. The officer fired twice and hit Montano in the face.

A police officer testified that Montano remained in critical condition Friday at Stroger Hospital.

An assistant public defender representing Montano said she had not had the opportunity to speak with her client and could provide no information about him for the hearing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all counts for the murder of his wife and son at the Colleton...
BLOG: Alex Murdaugh convicted of 2021 murders of wife, son
Ashlie Ferris,(20), was driving back home in February of 2022 from her parents ,John and...
‘A never-ending nightmare with a happy ending’: Horry County family speaks out after hit-and-run
The smell of pulled pork and smoked ribs will fill the air this weekend for the 13th annual...
Roll up your sleeves! 13th annual Surfside Beach BBQ Festival kicks off this weekend
Alex Murdaugh is brought into the courtroom during the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh at the...
Defense argues key evidence misleading in Murdaugh murder trial
Alex Murdaugh arrives at the Colleton County Courthouse on March 3.
‘It might have been the monster you become’: Judge sentences Alex Murdaugh

Latest News

Darlington fire captain recovering after cutting torch explosion
Darlington fire captain recovering after cutting torch explosion
Panthers founder, former owner Jerry Richardson dies at 86
Panthers founder, former owner Jerry Richardson dies at 86
.
‘Everybody is cheering him on’: Duo ready to rock and roll through Myrtle Beach Marathon
Police: 1 shot in Forestbrook-area shopping mall, suspect wanted
.
‘It might have been the monster you become’: Judge sentences Alex Murdaugh